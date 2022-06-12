हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nupur Sharma comment row

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir open up on controversy after Venkatesh Prasad's tweets

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has spoken up on the Nupur Sharma comment row. After the former BJP spokesperson's controversial statement over Prophet Muhammad, protests have taken place in many cities across India and at some places, her effigies have been burnt or hung. She has stated to media that she has received death threats over her remarks for which she has already apologised and already expelled from the BJP party membership. A series of violent events have followed since her comment and Irfan has opened up on the same. He sent a cryptic tweet on the matter, writing that 'Violence is not the answer no matter what the provocation is!'

Irfan Pathan and Gautam Gambhir have shared their thoughts on Nupur Sharm comment row

Here is what he tweeted: 

Not to forget, another former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad made his thoughts clear on Twitter on Sunday (June 12). In a series of tweets, Prasad condemned the violence and also the death threats to Nupur Sharma. One of his tweets read: "Two wrongs don't make a right, but I don't know of any country where the majority population feels so insecure. Every one needs to be protected but this brainwashing to spread propaganda needs to be stopped. Tolerance is a two way street."  

Irfan had posted another cryptic tweet two days ago on June 10, in which he sent a message of forgiveness. He posted a picture of his from a religious place and wrote: "Those who are patient in unfavorable circumstances and forgive mistakes are the doers of excellence. PROPHET MOHAMMED SAW. PBUH."

Delhi Police has registered two FIRs-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday. 

Apart from these two cricketers, BJP MP from East Delhi has also opened up on the issue, where he condemned the death threats to a woman even after she had apologised. He wrote on his Twitter: "Silence of so called ‘secular liberals’ on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely DEAFENING!"

