The dramatic final day of the 2nd Test in the 2023 Ashes Series between England and Australia captured the attention of cricket fans worldwide. Amidst the various incidents that unfolded, the controversial run-out of Jonny Bairstow by Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey took center stage. Opinions on whether this action aligned with the 'Spirit of Cricket' have been highly divisive. However, England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, didn't hold back in his response to Australia's move.

Old Video Of McCullum Running Out Muralitharan In Similar Fashion As Bairstow Was Run Out By Carey During 2nd Ashes Test Goes Viral - Watch pic.twitter.com/gaP8zx1E3B — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) July 3, 2023

cre Trending Stories

During the post-match press conference, McCullum expressed his reluctance to share a beer with any member of the Australian team following the contentious run-out. He emphasized the importance of upholding the Spirit of Cricket and stated, "I can't imagine we'll be having a beer with them any time soon. We have three tests to land some blows and try to win the Ashes. That is where our focus lies. In the end, you've got to live with the decisions you make, and that's life. But I feel from our point of view, if we were in the same situation, we might've made a different decision," he said in an interview with the BBC.

Ironically, McCullum himself implemented a similar run-out during his playing days, akin to Alex Carey's move in the 2nd Ashes Test. In a Test Match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Christchurch back in 2006, Kumar Sangakkara scored a century and rushed to celebrate it. Muttiah Muralitharan, who was at the other end, ran towards the middle of the pitch to congratulate the wicketkeeper-batter. Seizing the opportunity, McCullum, positioned behind the stumps, ran out the legendary off-spinner.

In the specific instance involving Jonny Bairstow, when he was on 10, he evaded a bouncer from Cameron Green that landed directly in Alex Carey's gloves. In response, the prominent English batsman ventured towards the center of the pitch to have a discussion with captain Ben Stokes. Observing this, Carey swiftly threw the ball towards the stumps, thus appealing for a run-out. The third umpire, Marais Erasmus, promptly adjudged Bairstow out.