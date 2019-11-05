On birthday, Virat Kohli visits 'divine places with soulmate' Anushka Sharma, thanks fans for warm wishes

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli, who turned 31 on Tuesday (November 5), gave a sneak peek into how he is celebrating his birthday with 'soulmate' Anushka Sharma in Bhutan and also thanked everyone for their warm wishes.

"What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also, thank you, everyone, for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart," Kohli posted on his social media accounts, along with a lovely photo of himself and Anushka.

The picture shows the couple cheerfully smiling for the cameras and enjoying their breakfast amidst a breathtaking background.

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Kohli shared with everyone a letter he wrote to himself when he was 15-years-old. "My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year-old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf," read the caption of his post.

The letter is all about chasing your dream, cherishing the moments spent with your closed ones and believing in yourself.

Here's what Kohli wrote to '15-year-old Chiku':

Meanwhile, here are a few more pictures from Virat and Anushka's Bhutan trip.

Kohli has been rested for the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh in India.

Virat and Anushka, both 31, married in Italy in December 2017. Anushka is a renowned actress and was last seen in 'Zero'.