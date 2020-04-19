On this day in 2006, Australia's Jason Gillespie registered highest score by night-watchman

On April 19 in 2016, former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie had created history by registering highest individual score by a night-watchman in the international cricket.

The 45-year-old had achieved the feat by notching up an unbeaten knock of 201 runs during a Test match against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers of Gillespie's record. The world's cricket governing body also wished the former Australian batsman as he turned 45 on Sunday.

"71 Tests, 97 ODIs, one T20I, 402 international wickets.#OnThisDay in 2006, he scored 201* against Bangladesh in Chattogram, which is the highest score by a night-watchman in international cricket. Happy birthday, @dizzy259," the ICC wrote.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first during that match.

Gillespie, Shane Warne and Stuart MacGill all bagged three wickets each to bundle out Bangladesh for 197 runs in their first-innings. Rajin Saleh was the highest scored for Bangladesh with 71 runs.

In reply, Australia lost Matthew Hayden for 29 while his opening partner Phile Jacques (66) notched up a half-century before being dismissed by Mohammad Rafeeq.

Coming to bat at No. 3,Gillespie first added a 90-run partnership with Ricky Ponting (52) before stitching a huge 320-run stand with Mek Hussey (182) to help Australia post a mammoth total of 581/4 declared in their first innings.

Gillespie eventually finished with an unbeaten knock of 201 off 425 deliveries. His innings was decorated with 26 boundaries and two sixes.

Australia then bundled out Bangladesh for 304 runs in their second innings to eventually win the second Test by an innings and 80 runs.

Gillespie was awarded 'Man of the Match' for his impressive display with both bat and ball.