close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MS Dhoni

Paddy Upton reveals MS Dhoni's unique punishment for latecomers in Team India

Dhoni who is known for his unconventional decision making gave another example of his out of the box thinking. 

Paddy Upton reveals MS Dhoni&#039;s unique punishment for latecomers in Team India
File Photo

Former Team India mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton recently shared a humorous incident involving skipper MS Dhoni and his unique approach towards preventing the late arrival of players for practice sessions and team meetings during a media interaction.

“Anil Kumble was the skipper of the Test team with Dhoni leading the ODI side when I joined the Indian team. The team had a very self-governing process. We asked the players over whether arriving on time for team meetings and for practice sessions was considered important enough by them," said Upton during the interaction.  

"They all agreed which was further followed with an enquiry over whether late arrival should be met with punishment or compensation by the individual. The players decided to leave the final decision to the skipper following an interaction amongst themselves," he recalled. 

Dhoni who is known for his unconventional decision making gave another example of his out of the box thinking at this stage.   

"Kumble who was leading the Test side proposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for latecomers. However, Dhoni further added a unique twist to this decision during a discussion on the issue with the one-day team. Dhoni proposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for every single member of the side in case any of the players arrived late for practice. This resulted in not a single member from the one-day squad being late for practice or team meetings ever again," he added. 

Tags:
MS DhoniAnil KumbleTeam IndiaPaddy Upton
Next
Story

India A squad for matches against Sri Lanka A and West Indies A announced

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally