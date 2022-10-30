PAK vs NED: Commentator's crazy STUNT at Perth while covering T20 World Cup 2022 clash goes VIRAL - Check PICS

An all-round Pakistan defeated the Netherlands to register their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia at Perth on Sunday (October 30). This was Men in Green's first win in Australia in T20I cricket as well. Powered by performances from opener Mohammad Rizwan and spinner Shadab Khan, Pakistan thrashed Netherlands by six wickets. With this win, Pakistan got two points and are now in fifth position of the points table. The Netherlands is at the bottom and is yet to gain a point. Mohammad Rizwan (49) and Shadab Khan (3/22) were the key architects of this crucial win. Interestingly, there was a unique commentary style as commentator Natalie Germanos was seen speaking from top of the cricket stadium at Perth.

Moreover, she was seen speaking upside-down from the stadium at Perth when Pakistan were chasing their target of 92 runs.

Checkout the pics here...

Chasing 92, Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam after an unfortunate run-out by Roelof van der Merwe for just four off five balls. Pakistan was 16/1 in two overs. Fakhar Zaman was the next batter on the crease, joining Mohammad Rizwan. The duo took Pakistan through the powerplay safely. At the end of six overs, Pakistan was at 41/1, with Rizwan (24*) and Zaman (13*) unbeaten. Pacer Brandon Glover dismissed Zaman to take the first wicket of the match, sending back the batter for 20 off 16 balls. Pakistan was at this point at 53/2 in 7.1 overs.

Shan Masood joined Rizwan at the crease to take the chase forward. At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan was at 73/2, with Rizwan (41*) and Masood (8*) at the crease. The match was a mere formality at this point, with Pakistan 19 runs away from a win. Paul van Meekeren got his first wicket, dismissing Rizwan for 49 off 39 balls, stopping the batter from completing his 23rd half-century. Iftikhar Ahmed joined Masood for the remainder of the chase. Masood was dismissed by Glover for just 12 off 16 balls. Pakistan was at 91/4 in 13.4 overs. Pakistan finished their innings at 95/4 in 13.5 overs, with Shadab Khan (4*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (6*). Glover (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands and van Meekeran also got a wicket. (With Burea inputs)