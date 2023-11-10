In the aftermath of New Zealand's commanding victory against Sri Lanka, Pakistan finds itself on the brink of a near-impossible task to secure a spot in the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals. The resounding win by the BlackCaps has significantly diminished Pakistan's chances, making their upcoming clash against England a must-win scenario.

Babar Azam's Game Plan: A Strategic Approach

Addressing the media in a pre-match press conference on Friday, Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, laid out his team's blueprint for the crucial encounter. Azam emphasized the unpredictable nature of cricket, stating, "Anything can happen in cricket. We will try to finish the tournament on a high note."

He went on to detail the strategic elements of their plan, focusing on the net run-rate (NRR). Azam highlighted the importance of the first 10 overs and outlined specific strategies for batting, emphasizing the pivotal role of Fakhar Zaman. "If Fakhar Zaman plays for 20-30 overs, we can achieve what's required. The role of Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan will also be important during the match," Azam stated confidently.

Azam Claps Back at Critics: Unyielding in the Face of Adversity

Responding to criticism of his performance and captaincy during the mega event, Azam displayed resilience. "There is no pressure on me. I was performing and leading the side for the past three years as well. It is easy to say things while sitting on TV. People who want to advise me can contact me on my number," he retorted with conviction.

Azam, however, redirected the focus to the immediate challenge, stating, "Right now, my focus is on the next match. I will think about the future of captaincy later."

Conditions in India: Azam's Admission

Azam candidly addressed the impact of unfamiliar conditions in India on his performance, acknowledging, "I admit that I have not been able to perform in line with expectations." He attributed his approach to the varying conditions across different venues in India, emphasizing the team's learning curve on their first tour of the country.

Path to Semi-Finals: An Uphill Battle

New Zealand's recent triumph has made Pakistan's path to the semi-finals even more arduous. The qualification scenario now demands a massive win over England. If batting first, Pakistan would need to beat England by 287 runs. Bowling first presents an even more challenging task, requiring the dismissal of England for 50 runs and chasing the target in two overs or 100 runs in three overs.