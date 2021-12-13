Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch PAK vs WI Live in India

Captain Babar Azam hopes to keep Pakistan’s winning momentum going against a virus-hit West Indies in the limited-overs series, starting on Monday (December 13). West Indies T20 squad already miss several top performers for the three-match Twenty20 series which will be followed by three ODIs – also at Karachi. The notable absentees include white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard, who will miss out due to hamstring injury he sustained during the T20 World Cup, while Andre Russell is playing in the Big Bash League in Australia.

Babar led from the front with loads of runs in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates as Pakistan went onto win its five group games before being beaten by eventual champion Australia in the semifinals. Pakistan followed their brilliant run by whitewashing Bangladesh in the T20 series 3-0 in Bangladesh before winning the two-match test series 2-0.

Defending champion West Indies, on the other hand, floundered in the UAE as it failed to qualify for the semifinals. Nicholas Pooran replaced the injured Pollard for the Twenty20 series while Shai Hope will lead the side in the ODIs. Babar sympathised with West Indies for losing three players due to coronavirus and believed it's tough for cricketers to spend time in isolation.

“It’s difficult time for a team when your player tests positive,” he said. “It’s difficult to live in isolation, our team has gone through this. Lots of negative things do come in your mind when you are alone in the room and the team combination also gets affected.”

Pakistan has lost just one home T20 series since international cricket returned to Pakistan in 2015 when Sri Lanka routed them 3-0 in 2019. They have twice beaten Zimbabwe and also recorded series wins against Bangladesh, South Africa, a World XI and the West Indies when it last toured in 2018.

