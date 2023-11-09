In the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, the cricketing world witnessed a gripping encounter between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. New Zealand's 5-wicket victory further solidified their position in the quest for a semifinal berth. However, as the Kiwis soared, the road for Babar Azam's Pakistan grew increasingly treacherous.

Semifinal Scenarios Unveiled

New Zealand's victory against Sri Lanka created an even bigger challenge for Pakistan. The Kiwis now sit in the fourth spot with 10 points and a superior net run rate. To qualify for the semifinals, Pakistan faces a daunting task against England. If they bat first, Pakistan must win by a massive margin of 287 runs, while if they bowl first, they need to chase down the target with 284 deliveries to spare. Afghanistan is also in contention but has a worse net run rate than Pakistan. The fourth-placed team in the points table will face India in the semifinals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Fans's Reaction

After the revelation of Pakistan's nearly impossible qualification scenario following New Zealand's win, social media platforms have been flooded with relentless trolling of the Pakistani cricket team. Fans and cricket enthusiasts, from around the world, have taken to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to share memes, sarcastic comments, and witty hashtags, adding salt to Pakistan's wounds. The cricketing fraternity can be a harsh and unforgiving place, and as the improbable task ahead of Pakistan looms large, the trolling shows no signs of abating. It's a tough situation for Babar Azam's men, and they are undoubtedly feeling the heat, both on and off the field.

Kiwi Stumble: Early Jitters for New Zealand

New Zealand's chase of a modest 172 began with promise as openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra provided an ideal start. They raced to 73 runs in the powerplay, putting Sri Lanka on the backfoot. Nevertheless, Sri Lanka clawed back with three quick wickets, courtesy of Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana.

Williamson's Rare Failure

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson, who had been consistent throughout the tournament, failed to make his mark in this match. His dismissal was a rare sight as he attempted a cut shot, but an inside edge shattered his stumps. It was a moment that provided a glimmer of hope for Sri Lanka.

Chapman and Mitchell's Miscommunication

Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell, through a miscommunication, handed Sri Lanka their fourth wicket. Mitchell's attempt to clear the boundary ended with a catch by Asalanka at deep mid-wicket. However, Glenn Philips and Tom Latham ensured that New Zealand chased down the target without any further hiccups.

Bowlers Set the Tone

In the first innings, New Zealand's pace bowling attack set the tone by picking up early wickets. Trent Boult, in particular, was outstanding, conceding just one run in the first over. Tim Southee also contributed by dismissing Pathum Nissanka early. Sri Lanka struggled as wickets kept falling.

Perera's Lone Resistance

Amidst the batting collapse, Kusal Perera was the lone warrior for Sri Lanka. He brought up his fifty with a beautiful drive but was eventually dismissed by Lockie Ferguson. The middle-order couldn't stitch a partnership, and Sri Lanka posted a modest 171.

Boult Shines

Trent Boult was the standout bowler for New Zealand, finishing with figures of 3-37 in his 10 overs. His disciplined bowling kept Sri Lanka in check and played a crucial role in their victory.