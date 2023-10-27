In a rollercoaster ride at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan finds itself at a crucial juncture after suffering a recent setback against South Africa. With just two wins out of six games, the Men in Green are now banking on a series of favourable outcomes involving other teams. The team led by Babar Azam is holding on to a fragile hope of securing a spot in the semi-finals. In this article, we dissect Pakistan's qualification scenarios for the semi-finals.

Pakistan chances for the Semifinals 7% .

Hope you guys don't forget 2022 World Cup..#PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/Pt8NFi5Mzd October 27, 2023

The Current Dilemma

After four consecutive defeats, Pakistan's journey in the tournament hangs in the balance, contingent upon the results of other teams, primarily Australia. With just four points on the table, Pakistan is left with three more matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England.

A Ray of Hope

Pakistan must not only win these three games but do so convincingly. Simultaneously, they need to pray for some surprising upsets. The clearest path to the semi-finals for Pakistan is for Australia to lose three of their remaining four games, a feat that appears unlikely given their matchups against weaker teams like Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Additionally, Pakistan would want New Zealand to win three matches, including one against them. If Australia escapes an upset against Bangladesh or Afghanistan but loses to New Zealand, the Net Run Rate (NRR) might come into play.

Key Results for Pakistan

For Pakistan to qualify, the following results can prove instrumental:

New Zealand defeats Australia

Bangladesh defeats Netherlands

India defeats England

Sri Lanka defeats Afghanistan

Pakistan defeats Bangladesh

New Zealand defeats South Africa

India defeats Sri Lanka

Afghanistan defeats Netherlands

Pakistan defeats New Zealand

England defeats Australia

India defeats South Africa

Sri Lanka defeats Bangladesh

Australia defeats Afghanistan

England defeats Netherlands

New Zealand defeats Sri Lanka

South Africa defeats Afghanistan

Bangladesh defeats Australia

Pakistan defeats England

India defeats Netherlands

If these results materialize, India will finish with 18 points, New Zealand with 14, South Africa with 12, and Pakistan with 10, edging out Australia and Sri Lanka, who will each have 8 points. However, if Australia manages to secure a win against Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia will tie at 10 points each.

The road to the semi-finals for Pakistan is paved with uncertainties and dependencies on multiple outcomes. The team's fate hinges on a series of twists and turns in the remaining matches. While the scenarios may seem convoluted, Pakistan's fervent hopes remain alive as they await mid-week clarity. As the World Cup unfolds, the ever-changing landscape of possibilities will continue to shape Pakistan's journey in the tournament. Amidst this uncertainty, the cricketing world watches with bated breath as Pakistan strives to defy the odds and secure a spot in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup 2023.