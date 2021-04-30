PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Virat Kohli takes on KL Rahul, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs for today’s Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 26

In another pulsating encounter of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Mumbai. The high-intensity IPL 2021 PBKS vs RCB match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Smarting from a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, it will not be an easy task for a struggling Punjab side to stand up to the challenge thrown by a RCB team, which has been firing on all cylinders.

Following four losses and two wins, Punjab are currently placed sixth in the league table with four points, whereas RCB are second with 10 points from five wins, only behind Chennai Super Kings on net run rate. Apart from the sole loss against CSK, RCB have emerged as strong contenders for a maiden IPL title, with many of their players striking form as the tournament progresses.

On the other hand, RCB will be high on confidence after they held their nerves to pip Delhi Capitals by one-run. While it was Ab de Villiers who delivered once again with the bat, the bowlers put up a collective effort to give RCB their fifth win of the season.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM IST – April 30.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team:

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 captain: Virat Kohli

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 vice-captain: AB de Villiers

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 all-rounder: Kyle Jamieson, Deepak Hooda

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washngton Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

PBKS vs RCB SQUADS

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PBKS Dream11 Team/ RCB Dream11 Team/ Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips VIVO IPL 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.