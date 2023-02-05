'Don't cut Your Hair': When Pervez Musharraf Praised MS Dhoni's Long Locks - Watch

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday, February 5 in Dubai. The Ex-Pakistan army chief took his last breath in a hospital in Dubai, reported local media in Pakistan. He was battling illness for a long time and succumbed to it at the age of 79. Musharraf became the president of Pakistan in June 2001 following a bloodless coup in 1999. He remained president for seven years before resigning in 2008. Apart from being a leader of his country for a long time, Musharraf was a cricket lover and when India toured Pakistan in 2005-06, he had praised former Indian captain MS Dhoni for his looks.

Also Read | Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistan President, Dies After Prolonged Illness

Back then Dhoni was just the Indian wicketkeeper and batter and captaincy had not been handed over to him. At that time, Dhoni used to keep long locks, which made him popular around the world. During one of the ODI matches between India and Pakistan on the 2005 tour, in which Dhoni had smashed number of sixes, Musharraf was also present. In the post-match ceremony, the ex-President had nice things to say about Dhoni and his long locks. He also advised him to never cut them.

"May I especially congratulate Dhoni for being the architect of the victory. I saw a placard asking you to have a hair cut, but if you were to take my opinion, you look good in this hair cut. Don't have a haircut," Musharraf had said in the post-match presentation ceremony as Dhoni continue to smile.

Watch Musharraf's request to Dhoni:

An historic moment which is unforgettable...general musharraf speaking to dhoni bout his hairdo..most stylish captain soo far pic.twitter.com/I5ypm9actD — RajeevReddy (@rajeevreddy_CC) January 5, 2017

The relationship between India and Pakistan have not been at best since 1947 but during Musharraf's tenure as Pakistan president, Indian men' cricket team travelled across the border to play Tests and ODIs twice, in 2004, and 2005 respectively. Additionally, Pakistan too toured India for to play Test and ODI series in 2005. In 2003, India beat Pakistan 3-2 in ODI series and 2-1 in Tests. Two years later when they toured Pakistan again, Team India beat them 4-1 in ODIs while losing 0-1 in three-match Test series.