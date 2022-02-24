हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PSL 2022

PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Eliminator 1 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 24
Source: Twitter

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamad United in the Eliminator 1 in the Pakistan Super League 2022 on Thursday (February 24). Zalmi had to fight a little extra in their previous fixture, as they sealed a win over Lahore Qalandars in a thrilling super over matchup. They finished 3rd in the standings with 12 points and will look to go all the way to the finals to get their hands on the trophy.

On the other hand, Islamabad United are in a crucial situation as they have lost their previos three games played. United finished 4th in the standings with 8 points. United will be positive going into this fixture as star player Shadab Khan has started training and is likely feature in the game against Zalmi.

Match Details

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Eliminator 1

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 24th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

PES vs ISL PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Shoaib Malik (c), Asif Ali (vc), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Zahir Khan, Salman Irshad, Waqas Maqsood

Vice-captain: Shoaib Malik

Captain: Asif Ali

PES vs ISL PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford,  Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Umar / Khalid Usman

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Mubashir Khan / Danish Aziz, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Liam Dawson, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Musa / Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan

