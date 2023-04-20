Preity Zinta Bowls Over Fans With Her Bindi Look During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash; See Pic

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowled well on Thursday afternoon clash vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to restrict them to 174 for 4 in 20 overs inspite of openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis putting on 137 for the first wicket. The Mohali clash saw PBKS bowlers stage a brilliant comeback as they put brakes on the run-rate in the death overs. That bowling performance impressed the co-owner Preity Zinta who was in the stands to watch the game at PCA IS Binda stadium. Preity was wearing an Indian outfit that went well with bindi on her forehead.

Preity Zinta bowls over fans

The gorgeous bollywood actress looked very pretty during the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 clash and she bowled over the fans with her bindi look. Punjab fans took to twitter to post screenshot of Preity's visuals on TV. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

— Women Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) April 20, 2023

Earlier, Punjab Kings dropped a shocker when stand-in captain Sam Curran announced at the toss that their ace pacer Kagiso Rabada was dropped to fit in Australian pace bowling talent Nathan Ellis. Rabada's absence was felt as Punjab failed to break the opening stand between Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. They put on 137 for the first wicket. But thanks Curran and Rahul Chahar's good spells, PBKS brought back the control and curtailed RCB to just 174 for 4.

Not to forget, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar's spell of 2/31 from four overs. He picked the two back-to-back wickets of Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to break RCB's momentum during the innings. Brar must be gutted to have missed the hattrick though.

Punjab Kings' position in IPL standings

Punjab have won 3 games out of 5 outings in IPL 2023 so far and are placed on the fifth spot. A win tonight will take them at 8 points over CSK and GT, who have 3 wins so far in the competition. We have almost reached the halfway stage of IPL 2023 and from hereon the race for the playoffs will intensify. So far in the competition, only Delhi Capitals (DC) have not been able to register a win. They have played 5 matches and have lost all of them.