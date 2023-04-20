Virat Kohli Becomes RCB Captain Again Vs PBKS As Faf Du Plessis Misses Out Due To Rib Injury

It was a pleasant surprise for the Royal Challengers Banagalore (RCB) fans as Virat Kohli, who led the franchise from 2013 to 2021, returned as captain for one more time in Match 27 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) vs hosts Punjab Kings. Kohli became captain because Faf du Plessis was ruled out of the contest in Mohali due to a rib injury he sustained while batting in the last match vs Delhi Capitals. However, Faf can still take part in the game as RCB's impact player. If he does so, he will become the second captain in IPL who will play as Impact Player after Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma.

Faf du Plessis as Impact Player

Kohli confirmed at the toss that Faf will play as the Impact Player because he will be unable to field. He said that there were no other changes in the team other than Faf being ruled out. "Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us," said Kohli.

No Dhawan in Punjab Playing 11

It was a case of both routine captains missing out in PBKS vs RCB clash in IPL 2023 as Shikhar Dhawan missed out too due to shoulder injury. Sam Curran took over the captaincy duties again in absence of Dhawan, who failed the match-fitness test on the eve of the all-important home clash vs Royal Challengers. After winning the toss, Curran opted to bowl first, backing his team to do the chasing. PBKS also took a big decision to drop Kagiso Rabada to get Aussie pacer Nathan Ellise in. Informing on Dhawan's injury, Curran said, "Shikhar is getting closer, but he'll miss out today. He's a quality player, but the younger lot will have to shape up, Livingstone is back and we have Ellis back in place of KG."