Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Prediction Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 match No. 14 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PRL vs EAC, Paarl Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

PRL vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 14 PRL vs EAC in Boland Park, Paarl, 9PM IST, January 19

David Miller’s Paarl Royals (PRL) will play host to Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) in Match No. 14 of the SA20 2023 at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday (January 19). Paarl Royals secured a thrilling 10-run win against Durban’s Super Giants in their last game and boosted to the second position in the table with nine points.

The Eastern Cape team are also coming into this clash on the back of a sensational win in their last match over MI Cape Town. Sunrisers Eastern Cape all-rounder Marco Jansen turned the SA20 on its head with a whirlwind innings that shocked MI Cape Town by two wickets at Newlands on Wednesday.

The visitors were staring down the barrel prior to Jansen launching an assault that will be remembered for a very long time. The 22-year-old smashed 66 runs off just 27 balls, with 28 runs coming off a single Rashid Khan over – to swing the momentum in favour of the Sunrisers.  The MI Cape Town captain was dispatched for four sixes and a boundary in the 16th over.

However, the visitors are still in 5th place with 8 points in 4 matches with 2 wins and 2 losses. A win over Paarl Royals will propel them into 2nd spot and possible even to top if they can win with a bonus point.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Match No. 14 Details

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Date & Time: January 19, 9pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Miller, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Evan Jones

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

Captain: Tristan Stubbs

Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match No. 14 Predicted 11

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lewis Gregory, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso

Live Tv

SA20 2023SA20Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern CapePRL vs EACPRL vs EAC Dream11Dream11Marco JansenJos Buttler

