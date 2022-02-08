PSL 2022: Jason Roy scores 49-ball century as Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars

England opener Jason Roy announced his arrival in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 with a whirlwind maiden century that steered Quetta Gladiators to an impressive seven-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars in the 15th and last match of the Karachi-leg on Monday (February 7). Roy raced to his first 50 from 20 balls, while his second 50 came off 29 balls as the Gladiators achieved the 205-target with three balls to spare.

This was the second-highest successful run-chase in the history of the tournament. Roy’s brutal 57-ball assault on probably the best bowling line-up in the competition included 11 fours and eight sixes. The opener’s 116 was the first century by a Quetta Gladiators’ batter and 11th overall in the history of the event.

Kamran Akmal (three), Sharjeel Khan (two), Colin Ingram, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Delport, Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn are the other batters to reach the three figures in this highly entertaining, exciting but challenging league. This was also the second-fastest 100 after Rilee Rossouw’s 43-ball century.

Earlier, batting first the Qalandars posted an impressive 204/5 in 20 overs. Opener Fakhar Zaman smashed 70 off 45 balls with three sixes and three fours. Harry Brook chipped in with an unbeaten 41 off 17 balls with two sixes and four fours along with Namibia all-rounder David Wiese, who scored 22 not out off nine balls.

Apart from Roy, his England teammate James Vince scored an unbeaten 49 off 38 balls while Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with 25 not out off 12 balls with two sixes and 1 four to guide the Gladiators to a comfortable win.

Brief Scores: Lahore Qalandars 204/5 (Fakhar Zaman 70, Harry Brook 41 not out; Ghulam Mudassar 2/43) lost to Quetta Gladiators 207/3 in 19.3 ovs (Jason Roy 116, James Vince 49 not out; Kamran Ghulam 1/15)

(with ANI inputs)