PSL 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi Makes Winning Return to Cricket as Champs Lahore Qalandars pip Multan Sultans by 1 run, WATCH

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was playing his first professional game after injuring his knee once again in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England. Afridi, who got married to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha earlier this month, led defending Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars to a thrilling one-run win over Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans in their first match of the 2023 season.

Shaheen Afridi bowled his full quota of 4 overs and gave away only 27 runs and also dismissed Rizwan, who top-scored for the Sultans with a brilliant 75 off 50 balls. The Sultans looked in comfortable position, chasing 176 to win, with openers Rizwan and Shan Masood (35) putting on a century stand for the opening wicket in 12.2 overs.

Even after Masood’s dismissal, the Sultans appeared to be in control at 131 for the loss of just 1 wickets but Shaheen Afridi sent Rizwan’s stumps cart-wheeling to provide the second breakthrough. Afridi’s fellow Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf provided the crucial third breakthrough when he sent back Pakistan and Gujarat Titans batter David Miller (25) back to the hut in the 19th over of the match.

In the final over, needing 15 runs to win, Qalandars pacer Zaman Khan brilliantly held his nerve to get a wicket and run-out to defend the target for the PSL champions. Earlier, the Qalandars put on an impressive total on the board led by ‘Player of the Match’ Fakhar Zaman, who scored 66 off 42 balls with five sixes and three fours.

Zaman put on 61 runs for the first wicket with Mirza Baig (32) in just 7.2 overs. Usama Mir was the pick of the bowlers for Multan Sultans, claiming 2/25 in 4 overs.

Brief Scores: Lahore Qalandars 175/6 (Fakhar Zaman 66, Mirza Baig 32; Usama Mir 2/25) bt Multan Sultans 174/6 (Mohammad Rizwan 75, Shan Masood 35; Shaheen Shah Afridi 1/27)