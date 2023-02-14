topStoriesenglish2573034
NewsCricket
PSL 2023

PSL 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi Makes Winning Return to Cricket as Champs Lahore Qalandars pip Multan Sultans by 1 run, WATCH

PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi bowled his full quota of 4 overs and gave away only 27 runs and also dismissed Rizwan, who top-scored for the Sultans with a brilliant 75 off 50 balls. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 07:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PSL 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi Makes Winning Return to Cricket as Champs Lahore Qalandars pip Multan Sultans by 1 run, WATCH

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was playing his first professional game after injuring his knee once again in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England. Afridi, who got married to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha earlier this month, led defending Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars to a thrilling one-run win over Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans in their first match of the 2023 season.

Shaheen Afridi bowled his full quota of 4 overs and gave away only 27 runs and also dismissed Rizwan, who top-scored for the Sultans with a brilliant 75 off 50 balls. The Sultans looked in comfortable position, chasing 176 to win, with openers Rizwan and Shan Masood (35) putting on a century stand for the opening wicket in 12.2 overs.

WATCH Shaheen Shah Afridi bowl Mohammad Rizwan here...

Even after Masood’s dismissal, the Sultans appeared to be in control at 131 for the loss of just 1 wickets but Shaheen Afridi sent Rizwan’s stumps cart-wheeling to provide the second breakthrough. Afridi’s fellow Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf provided the crucial third breakthrough when he sent back Pakistan and Gujarat Titans batter David Miller (25) back to the hut in the 19th over of the match.

In the final over, needing 15 runs to win, Qalandars pacer Zaman Khan brilliantly held his nerve to get a wicket and run-out to defend the target for the PSL champions. Earlier, the Qalandars put on an impressive total on the board led by ‘Player of the Match’ Fakhar Zaman, who scored 66 off 42 balls with five sixes and three fours.

Zaman put on 61 runs for the first wicket with Mirza Baig (32) in just 7.2 overs. Usama Mir was the pick of the bowlers for Multan Sultans, claiming 2/25 in 4 overs.

Brief Scores: Lahore Qalandars 175/6 (Fakhar Zaman 66, Mirza Baig 32; Usama Mir 2/25) bt Multan Sultans 174/6 (Mohammad Rizwan 75, Shan Masood 35; Shaheen Shah Afridi 1/27)

Live Tv

PSL 2023Pakistan Super League 2023Shaheen Shah AfridiMohammad RizwanFakhar ZamanMultan Sultans vs Lahore QalandarsMUL vs LAHViral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey