PSL 2024: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match PZ vs KK Online And On TV In India?

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings meet each other for the first time in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. Both teams got off to bad start, losing their opening matches. Babar Azam's Zalmi faces a huge task to beat Shan Masood's Kings. There will be tension in the air as Babar is playing for his former team Karachi Kings. The match will take place at Gaddafi stadium. Babar looks in good form. He struck 68 off 42 balsls with 4 sixes and fours each but his side failed to chase down the target posted by Quetta Gladiators and lost the match by 16 runs.

Kings, at the same time, got beaten by Multan Sultans by 55 runs. They also lost while chasin a target. Sultans, poweed by fifties from Dawid Malan and Reeza Hendricks, posted 185 for 2 in 20 overs but despite Shoaib Malik's marvellous 53 off just 35 balls, Kings lost the game by a huge amrgin of 55 runs. Malik was the sole batter with some sort of good show in the match.

Malik will be hoping his lady luck Sana Javed is again present at the stadium. She was there in the match in Multan and Malik slammed a fifty with her in attendance. The key batter for Zalmi will surely, yet again, be Babar. Much is expected from Pakistani's best moder-day batter as his team looks to open account in 2024 season.

Live streaming details of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024:

When will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match start?

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will start at 3 pm IST on 21 February 2024.

Where will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match be played?

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?

There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. You can also watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.