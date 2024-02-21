Shoaib Malik's wife and Pakistani actress Sana Javed is not new to social media trolling but when the hate becomes a reality even on ground, it gets difficult to deal with it. Sana was subject to Sania Mirza chants a couple of days ago when she went to attend a game between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. A video has surfaced online in which Sana is clearly looking angry as she walks amid 'Sania Mirza' chants by a section of crowd.

Sana has received support from many on social media after the video went viral. Many people said that she didn't deserve the hate of this kind as it was not her fault that Shoaib decided to marry again after taking a divorce from Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

Take a look at video of Sana Javed getting trolled during PSL match:

After Shoaib announced his marriage with Sana, Sania had clarified that she had already taken a 'Khula' from Shoaib long back.

The Pakistani cricketer was slammed by Netizens in India and Pakistan for allegedly 'cheating' on Sania. Not to forget, the Indian tennis star used to make cryptic posts on social media about 'separation' and 'divorce' for over a year before marriage. The speculations of their divorce grew among their fans and Shoaib was linked to another Pakistani model by fans as they saw that as a reason for their divorce. But for over a year, both Shoaib and Sania kept mum on it.

Sania and Shoaib have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik and they vow to raise him together by making him stay far from all the negativity surrounding their relationship on social media. While Shoaib has moved on and remarried, Sania continues to stay single and lives with her family in Dubai and Hyderabad.

Malik, who has yet to declare his retirement from T20 Internationals, has a distinguished international career representing Pakistan across various formats. He has featured in 35 Test matches, 285 ODIs, and 124 T20Is, accumulating nearly 12,000 runs and claiming over 200 wickets. His last appearance for Pakistan came in a T20I against Bangladesh in 2021.

Sania retired from the professional tennis last year. She is one of the most celebrated athletes in the country and definitely a pioneer of women's tennis in India. Between 2009 and 2016, Sania clinched six Grand Slam doubles titles, securing three in both the women's doubles and mixed doubles categories. Notably, in 2015, she ascended to the top spot in the women's doubles ranking, solidifying her dominance in the sport.

Sana is a renowned Pakistani actress who works in the film and television industry. Her real name is Mehreen Javed. Sana began her career in television dramas, where her performances quickly gained popularity among audiences. Some of her notable television dramas include "Pyarey Afzal," "Khaani," and "Ruswai." In addition to television, Sana has also acted in several Urdu films, including "Mehrunisa V Lub U" and "Romeo Weds Heer." Her acting prowess and talent have left a lasting impression on audiences, establishing her as a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry.