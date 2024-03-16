NewsCricket
PSL 2024

PZ vs IU PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad Eliminator 2 United In Karachi, 930PM IST, March 16

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Eliminator 2 Dream11 Team Prediction PZ vs IU T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PZ vs IU PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad Eliminator 2 United In Karachi, 930PM IST, March 16

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United clash in the PSL 2024 Eliminator 2 was a high-stakes encounter with the winner advancing to face Multan Sultans in the finals. Peshawar Zalmi faced a batting slump in their previous match against Multan, scoring a below-par total of 146, indicating the urgent need for an improved batting performance. Meanwhile, Islamabad United entered the match with impressive momentum, having secured victory in five out of their last six games, boosting their confidence for the clash. Babar Azam's leadership for Zalmi, backed by his stellar batting performance of 544 runs in 10 innings, was crucial for their prospects. Saim Ayub emerged as a versatile asset for Zalmi, contributing with both bat and ball. Luke Wood showcased his bowling impact by dismissing key opposition batsmen. 

Also Read: Meet Shresta Iyer: Shreyas Iyer's Sister Who Is Social Media Influencer - In Pics

Islamabad United's skipper Shadab Khan exhibited all-round brilliance with notable performances in batting and bowling. Naseem Shah stood out as Islamabad's highest wicket-taker, highlighting his dominance with the ball. Martin Guptill's explosive debut added firepower to Islamabad's batting lineup. With a finals berth at stake, the clash intensified, setting the stage for a thrilling battle between two PSL giants. Ultimately, Islamabad United emerged victorious, securing their place in the finals against Multan Sultans.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Haris, Azam Khan 

Batters: Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub 

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim 

Bowlers: Naseem Shah 

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-captain: Colin Munro

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Probable Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, T Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, PI Walter, A Jamal, L Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Islamabad United

MJ Guptill, AD Hales, Agha Salman, SH Khan (C), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, IM Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, OC McCoy

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Full Squads

Islamabad United Squad PSL 2024: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (captain), Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad PSL 2024: Babar Azam (captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Umair Afridi, Shamar Joseph, Aimal Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad, Dan Mousley, Waqar Salamkheil, Arshad Iqbal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!