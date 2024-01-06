trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706817
NewsCricket
MAKHAYA NTINI

Ashwin Reunites With CSK Teammate Ntini, Sings 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein'; Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Ashwin's laughter-filled response to Ntini's impromptu performance reflects the genuine friendship between the two cricketers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a heartwarming moment, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and South African bowler Makhaya Ntini, known for his fiery spells on the field, showcased his softer side by singing the classic Bollywood song 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein' during a recent interaction with Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The video of this unexpected and delightful exchange has gone viral on social media, capturing the camaraderie between the two cricketers.

CSK Connection

Ntini's connection with the CSK franchise goes beyond the cricket field. Having played for CSK in the IPL during the 2008-09 seasons, he still holds a special place for the Yellow Army in his heart. The video, taken during the recently concluded South Africa tour, reveals the strong bond between Ntini and Ashwin, who were instrumental in CSK's success during their shared stint.

The Viral Video

In the circulating video, Ashwin can be seen urging Ntini to send a message to CSK fans. The unexpected twist comes when Ntini responds not with words but with a rendition of the timeless Hindi song. Despite some dodgy pronunciation, Ntini's sincere and jovial performance left Ashwin in splits, showcasing the emotional connection the South African legend still holds for the CSK faithful.

CSK Memories

Ntini's musical gesture adds a touch of nostalgia to his time with CSK, where he played nine IPL matches and claimed seven wickets, including a memorable hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders. The video not only highlights the camaraderie between former teammates but also serves as a reminder of the cultural exchanges that make cricket a global phenomenon.

Ashwin's Reaction

