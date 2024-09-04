Advertisement
RAHUL DRAVID

Rahul Dravid Reveals Why He Didn’t Show His T20 World Cup 2024 Celebration To His Kids

Dravid, renowned for his unflappable demeanor, was visibly emotional as he was handed the T20 World Cup trophy by Virat Kohli.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a remarkable conclusion to his coaching career, Rahul Dravid led India to a glorious victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, cementing his legacy in Indian cricket. The final match, where India triumphed over South Africa by 7 wickets, was not just a win for the team but a deeply personal moment for Dravid, marking the end of a significant chapter in his career.

A Fitting Farewell

Dravid, renowned for his unflappable demeanor, was visibly emotional as he was handed the T20 World Cup trophy by Virat Kohli. The sight of Dravid, typically known for his reserved nature, bursting into exuberant celebrations was a rare and touching display of his joy. This moment was not just a celebration of a cricketing achievement but also a poignant farewell to a coach who had dedicated years to the sport.

Dravid's Reflections on His Sons

In his heartfelt reflections during the CEAT Awards, Dravid touched on a personal note, revealing his thoughts about his children, particularly his elder son, Samit. Dravid’s comments provided a window into the complexities of balancing his public persona with his private life. He expressed a certain reluctance about showcasing his emotional outbursts in front of his children, fearing they might think him inconsistent with the values he has always preached.

Dravid shared, "We strived to achieve something together. When you come at the end of it, you have moments like that. It's great to celebrate. I try to avoid showing that to my children, thinking I've gone mad or something. But yeah, I was always telling the boys we got to maintain our balance, and remain cool, not go up and down with results. Thank god it was my last game, otherwise after that, they would have said 'you're saying one thing but doing something else'."

Samit Dravid: The Budding Cricketer

Samit, Dravid’s 18-year-old son, is already making a name for himself in the cricketing world. Having recently represented the Mysuru Warriors in the Maharaja T20, Samit’s inclusion in India’s Under-19 squad for the upcoming series against Australia U19 is a testament to his burgeoning talent. Dravid’s acknowledgment of Samit’s achievements and his desire to shield his children from the intensity of his own emotional expressions highlight his role not only as a mentor but as a father deeply invested in his sons' futures.

Legacy and Insight

Dravid’s career, marked by his strategic brilliance and nurturing approach, was celebrated during this final stint with the Indian team. His comments on the nature of cricket—a game where failure is often more prevalent than success—reflect his deep understanding of the sport and its emotional highs and lows. "The beauty of awards like this is that they only show you lovely things that you've done on a cricket field. But the honest fact is, and that's the truth, is that you're failing a lot more than you're succeeding in this game," Dravid noted.

