The Indian cricket team is gearing up for a challenging five-match Test series against England, set to kick off on January 25, 2024. However, the absence of batting maestro Virat Kohli in the first two Tests has created a buzz in the cricketing fraternity. Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid recently shared his insights on Kohli's decision and highlighted the potential it holds for other players.

Rahul Dravid said "Any team will miss the quality of a player of Virat Kohli. There is no doubt about it. He is a phenomenal player, his records speak for him - On the field, his presence is a huge boost to the side". [Press] pic.twitter.com/OLqlqI6b0E — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 23, 2024

Dravid's Take on Kohli's Absence

Rahul Dravid believes that the absence of Virat Kohli in the first two Test matches against England can prove to be a brilliant opportunity for someone else to prove their mettle on the international stage. Kohli opted out of the first two Tests of the five-match series starting January 25 citing 'personal reasons'. In the pre-match press conference, Dravid made it clear that missing a quality player like Kohli is tough for the side but encouraged other players to step up and take his place.

"I think you know any team will miss the quality of a player of Virat. There's no doubt about it. You know, he's a phenomenal player. His record speaks for him. On the field, his presence is a huge boost to the side. But having said that, you know, I think, it just presents another opportunity for somebody else to be able to step up and to be able to put in some performances," Dravid said at the press conference.

"And of course, you know, for reasons I can't be helped, he is not available for us in the first couple of games. But certainly like I said it, you know, while he will be missed. It's a great opportunity for somebody else to really, sort of show us what they've got in these conditions," he added.

Opportunity for Emerging Players

In a pre-match press conference, Dravid encouraged the team to view Kohli's absence as a chance for emerging talents to prove their mettle. He expressed confidence in the squad's depth, mentioning experienced players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja. Dravid also singled out Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, emphasizing that they are not mere youngsters but seasoned players with the opportunity to make valuable contributions.

Dravid's Support for Shubman Gill

While addressing the media, Dravid refrained from putting undue pressure on Shubman Gill. Acknowledging Gill's early success in Australia, Dravid highlighted the challenges young players face on demanding wickets. He affirmed his belief in Gill's abilities, stating that success sometimes takes time and adaptation to varying conditions.

Pitch Speculation and Squad Dynamics

When asked about the conditions of the Hyderabad pitch, Dravid remained cautious, emphasizing that it's hard to predict the conditions until the game begins. He also touched upon the squad's overall experience and the collective responsibility to deliver strong performances in Kohli's absence.

BCCI's Support and Kohli's Decision

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, disclosed that Kohli voluntarily opted out of the first two Tests due to personal reasons. Dravid echoed the sentiment of supporting Kohli's decision and expressed confidence in the remaining squad members to deliver commendable performances in the upcoming series.