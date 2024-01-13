In a thrilling U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy final against Mumbai, Samit Dravid, the 18-year-old son of cricket legend Rahul Dravid, showcased his exceptional skills as an all-rounder. Representing Karnataka, Samit's impressive fast-bowling performance has created a buzz on social media, drawing attention to his remarkable talent. Captured by the BCCI and JioCinema, a video clip of Samit's bowling prowess quickly went viral. Fans were awestruck by the young cricketer's brilliant run-up and pace, reminiscent of his father's cricketing finesse.

Got a first look at current India coach Rahul Dravid's son, Samit Dravid,

while covering the #Final of the #CoochBehar #Trophy for BCCI.

Playing for #Karnataka v/s #Mumbai Samit opened the bowling for his side from one end.



The surname #Dravid evokes memories of a batsman

The Bowling Spell

Samit, playing as the first-change bowler, delivered a steady medium-fast bowling spell of 19 overs in the summit clash. His ability to extract optimum speed from his developing physique was evident as he pitched the ball short to Mumbai U-19 right-hander Nutan, creating a moment of brilliance.

Scorecard Highlights

While the video showcased only a snippet of Samit's spell, the scorecards on the BCCI website revealed his tight performance, conceding 41 runs off his first 10 overs. This tight spell undoubtedly contributed to Mumbai U-19's challenging situation in the final.

The Impressive Wickets

In the first innings, Samit proved his mettle by securing two crucial wickets. He dismissed Ayush Sachin Vartak, who had scored 73 runs, and later rattled Prateek Yadav's stumps, limiting him to 30 runs. Samit's bowling display garnered praise from all corners, reflecting his potential as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Dravid's Mentorship

As Rahul Dravid continues to shine as India's head coach, all eyes are also on Samit's growth in the junior domestic set-up for Karnataka. The Cooch Behar Trophy final provided a perfect stage for Samit to showcase his skills and potentially impress junior selectors. Rahul Dravid, being a meticulous mentor, ensures that Samit receives the right guidance and mentorship to nurture his talent.

Dravid on Coaching Samit

In a recent interview on JioCinema, Rahul Dravid shared insights into coaching his son, stating, "I don't coach my son Samit as playing the two roles (parent and coach) is difficult. I am happy to be a father. I also don't know what I am doing in that role." Dravid's focus on being a supportive father and allowing Samit to grow organically as a cricketer is evident.