Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Free LIVE streaming: When, Where To Watch The Live Matches Of Ranji Trophy Round 4 Online Mobile Apps, Tv And Laptop
The Ranji Trophy round 4 matches will be aired live on the Sports18 Network’s TV networks.
India’s premier domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy entered its fourth round on November 6. There are a total of 38 teams who are taking part across the Elite (32) and Plate (six) divisions and they will lock horns in a total of 19 matches.
The likes of Baroda, Vidarbha, Haryana, and Chandigarh are the table toppers while the Saurashtra team is reeling at the bottom of Group D after facing a loss against Railways in the third round. Mumbai who is the defending champions are standing at the fourth position in Group A with nine points.
Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 4 Live streaming details:
What time will the Ranji Trophy 2024 round 4 match begin?
The Ranji Trophy round 4 matches will begin from 9:30 AM IST.
When will the Ranji Trophy 2024 round 4 match start?
The Ranji Trophy round 4 matches will start from November 6.
How to watch the Ranji Trophy 2024 round 4 matches live on TV?
How to live stream the Ranji Trophy 2024 round 4 matches?
The Ranji Trophy round 4 matches can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.
Recently, in the ongoing Ranji trophy, Shreyas Iyer smashed a hundred against Maharashtra and followed up with a brilliant double-ton against Odisha, and that too at a strike rate of 100. Iyer ended up making 233 runs off just 228 balls at a strike rate of 102.19 with the help of 24 fours and nine sixes. On the other hand, Iyer’s colleague, Lad also crossed the 150-run mark and is looking to make a double hundred.
Mumbai Playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Himanshu Veer Singh, Shams Mulani, Royston Dias.
