RAVI BISHNOI

Ravi Bishnoi Claims No.1 Spot In ICC T20 Bowlers Ranking, Surpasses Rashid Khan

Bishnoi's ascent to the top spot in the ICC T20I bowlers' rankings is nothing short of spectacular.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a thrilling turn of events, Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi has claimed the coveted title of World No.1 T20I bowler, dethroning Afghanistan's Rashid Khan after an outstanding performance in the recently concluded India vs. Australia T20I series. The Men in Blue secured a resounding 4-1 victory in the five-match series, with Bishnoi emerging as a standout performer.

Bishnoi's Meteoric Rise in Rankings

Bishnoi's ascent to the top spot in the ICC T20I bowlers' rankings is nothing short of spectacular. The leg-spinner, who was previously ranked fifth, now commands the pinnacle with an impressive 699 rating points, a significant leap from his previous 665. This surge in rankings is a testament to his exceptional skills and match-winning contributions against Australia.

Gaikwad's Consistency in Top 10

Joining Bishnoi in the spotlight is Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has maintained his position in the top 10 of the batters' chart. Gaikwad's stellar performance in the series, where he emerged as the leading run-scorer with 223 runs in five games, including a memorable century, solidified his standing as the seventh-ranked T20I batter in the world.

Bishnoi's Record-Equalling Feat

Bishnoi's impact goes beyond claiming the top ranking. The young spinner equaled the record for the most wickets by an Indian in a T20I series, matching the legendary Ravichandran Ashwin with nine wickets in five matches. His remarkable consistency and ability to deliver under pressure have set a new benchmark for Indian spinners.

Suryakumar Yadav's Batting Brilliance

While Bishnoi stole the spotlight in the bowling department, Suryakumar Yadav continues to shine as the top-ranked T20I batter. With an impressive 855 rating points, Yadav maintains a significant lead over the second-placed Mohammad Rizwan. Under Yadav's leadership, India clinched the T20I series against Australia with a convincing 4-1 victory.

Bishnoi's T20 World Cup Aspirations

Bishnoi's exceptional showing against Australia has not only earned him the No.1 ranking but also positioned him as a key contender for India's spin attack in the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024. With 34 wickets in 21 T20Is and a Player of the Series award in his bag, Bishnoi has undoubtedly made a compelling case for his inclusion in the squad.

