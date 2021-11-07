Ravi Shastri to join new IPL franchise Ahmedabad as head coach, says report

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, who is on his way out after the end of the T20 Word Cup 2021, is all set to become the coach of the new IPL team from Ahmedabad.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the new franchise, owned by CVC Capital, has already approached Shastri with the offer. However, the Indian coach has still not finalised anything as he wants to give all his attention to India's campaign in the mega event.

It is also reported that Shastri won't go alone to Ahmedabad but take the support staff of the Indian cricket team as well with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar joining him.

However, joining an IPL team will come at a cost of ignoring lucrative broadcasting offers. Not to forget, Shastri spent more than a decade as a commentator after he retired from all forms of cricket and was among the most successful commentators in those days. But it seems, he is ready to take the coaching offer, if the report is to be believed.

There is a possibility that the new deal will be finalised soon as the mega auction is to take place in December and a coach plays a big role in picking up players.

In 2022, the IPL will expand to ten teams with Ahmedabad and Lucknow added after a bidding process that took place in October.

The RPSG group spent Rs 7090 crore for the Lucknow franchise while CVC Capital won the bid for Ahmedabad franchise for Rs 5625 crore.

In the mega auction that will take place in December, the existing eight IPL teams have been given the permission to retain four players while the two new teams will have the luxury to pick three players from outside the auction pool.