Ravichandran Ashwin Terms THIS Player As ‘Most Valuable Indian Cricketer’

India’s veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has named Jasprit Bumrah as a “once-in-a-generation” bowler. As per Ashwin, Bumrah has been one of the most crucial players for the Indian team in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The 30-year-old speedster has been added to the Indian Test team for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, which is slated to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19.

While talking to Vimal Kumar on his official YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin stated that India has always been a batter-dominated country.

“India has always been the country that is a batsman-dominated country, and it’s never going to change. But I am so glad and happy that we are celebrating Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler. We should celebrate him even more,” Ashwin said.

“We Chennai people appreciate bowlers a lot. He was here for an event as a chief guest 4-5 days ago. We gave him a Rajni treatment. We (Chennai people) treat bowlers very nicely. He should be treated as a champion. I don’t want to name, but Jasprit Bumrah is the most valuable Indian cricketer right now,” he added.

Ever since Bumrah made his Test debut, he has taken part in 36 matches, taking 159 wickets so far. Talking about the Indian team, they are set to play in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting from September 19 at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, followed by the second Test that is slated to be played in Kanpur, starting on September 27.

India’s squad for the first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.