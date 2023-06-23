RCB Fans Can't Keep Calm As Will Jacks Hits 5 Sixes In 1 Over In T20 Blast, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a strong performance in the IPL 2023, narrowly missing out on a spot in the playoffs. Although their top order was in excellent form, they lacked firepower in the middle order. However, the team seems to have found a solution in England batsman Will Jacks, who recently showcased his big-hitting abilities in the Vitality T20 Blast. In a match between Surrey and Middlesex, Jacks unleashed his power, particularly targeting leg spinner Luke Hollman.

5 consecutive sixes by Will Jacks in a single over.



RCB player to watch out in IPL 2024.pic.twitter.com/L6hc1r7UWe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 22, 2023

Jacks unleashed an incredible onslaught on Hollman, smashing him for five consecutive sixes in the first five balls of an over. He was on the verge of achieving the rare feat of hitting six sixes in an over, a record held by Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs. Unfortunately, he missed out on the sixth six as he failed to dispatch a juicy full toss from Hollman. It is worth noting that Jacks was unable to participate in the IPL 2023 due to an injury, despite being bought by RCB for Rs 3.2 crore in the auction.

In his blistering innings, Jacks scored 96 runs off just 45 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes. He formed a formidable opening partnership of 177 runs with Laurie Evans for Surrey. However, after amassing such a significant score in only 12.4 overs, Surrey couldn't sustain the momentum, managing only 75 runs in the remaining 44 balls to reach a total of 252/7. Unfortunately, even this imposing score wasn't enough for Surrey to secure victory.

When Middlesex began their chase, openers Stephen Eskinazi and Joe Cracknell got off to a flying start, accumulating 90 runs in a mere 6.1 overs. Eskinazi continued his aggressive batting and smashed 73 runs off 39 balls. Max Holden and Ryan Higgins then built on the strong foundation, adding 105 runs for the third wicket. Holden contributed 68 runs from 35 deliveries, while Higgins scored 48 runs off just 24 balls. A brief cameo of 11 runs from 3 balls by Jack Davies sealed the victory for Middlesex with only 4 balls to spare. This successful run chase stands as the second-highest in T20 history.

With Will Jacks showcasing his remarkable hitting ability, Royal Challengers Bangalore can now rely on him to provide the much-needed firepower in their middle order. His explosive performance in the Vitality T20 Blast indicates that he has the potential to make a significant impact in the IPL and bolster RCB's chances of success in future tournaments.