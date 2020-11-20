Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos set to miss Inter Milan clash with hamstring injury

In a blow to Real Madrid, defender and captain Sergio Ramos is set to be ruled out of action after suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with Spain.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury duing Spain's 0-6 crushing at the hands of Germany on Tuesday and was substituted in the first-half of the game.

Now, the Real Madrid have issued an official statement to confirm that Ramos underwent scan on Friday which revealed that he has been diagnosed with a strained hamstring in his right leg.

"After the tests carried out today on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid medical department, the player has been diagnosed with a strained hamstring in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said in the statement.

This means, Ramos is most likely to miss the upcoming La Liga clash against high-flying this weekend and the Champions League match against Inter Milan on November 26 at the San Siro Stadium.

It is to be noted that Real Madrid's record without their skipper is poor, having suffered defeats in seven out of last eight Champions League games in which Ramos did not feature.

Madrid is standing at the third spot in Group B of the Champions League with just a win from three matches, while he is placed at the fourth place in La Liga standings with five victories from eight games.