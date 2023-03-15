Ricky Ponting Spends Rs 114 Crore To Buy A Lavish Mansion In Melbourne; See Pics

Australian cricket giant Ricky Ponting has bought a lavish home in Melbourne after paying a staggering $20 million for it, said a report. The mansion is situated in Toorak, which is a Melbourne suburb and reports state that Ponting has bought it for a price more than what was listed in the market. The Australian newspaper The Age has reported that the mansion is spread across 1400 square meters and includes both indoor and outside space with a modernised kitchen. Not to forget, Ponting currently lives in a mansion which he bought back in 2013 for a price of $9.2 million. The new mansion has cost him around Rs 114 crore.

This luxurious stay was listed at maximum price of $20.6 million but has been reportedly sold to Ponting for $20.75 million, which comes close to Rs 114 crore.

The mansion comes with a tennis court and a swimming pool. Toorak, where the mansion is located, is called priciest suburb in whole of Melbourne. The mansion also includes six bedrooms.

Check out some of the pics of the lavish mansion below, which have been sourced from forbesglobalproperties.com.

Ponting will soon be in India for IPL 2023

Ponting, who is the head coach of Delhi Capitals, will be arriving in India soon to begin the prep for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Since his appointment as DC head coach, the franchise has done better than the first 10 years. DC hav made it to knockouts twice, while also playing the big final in 2020. This year, with captain Rishabh Pant ruled out of the league due to car accident injuries, Ponting will have to work extra hard to take Delhi into the last-four.

In an illustrious career, Ponting amassed 13,378 runs in 168 Test matches at an average of 51.85 with 41 centuries. In 374 ODIs, Ponting scored 13,589 runs at an average of 41.81 with 29 centuries. He also won three ODI World Cups with Australia - 1999, 2003 and 2007 respectively. Two of these trophies were won under his captaincy.