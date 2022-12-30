Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Cricket fraternity reacts as India cricketer survives HORRIFIC accident - Check

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is receiving best wishes from all around the world after suffering a catastrophic accident on his way back from Delhi to Roorkee. His car hit a divider on the Narsan boundary of Roorkee, close to Hammadpur Jhal. All cricketers, both current and retired, are hoping for a quick recovery for the batter who serves as the wicket-keeper.

"Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," tweeted Two-time World Cup winning captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting.

"Get well soon bhai Allah sab thik Karega @RishabhPant17," wished Mohammed Shami on Twitter.

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ," tweeted Indian cricket legend VVS Laxman.

"Did I am hearing correct news of @RishabhPant17. Praying for speedy recovery to #RishabhPant #DriveSafe," tweeted former India cricketer Munaf Patel.

"Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even," tweeted India cricketer Abhinav Mukund.

"Get well soon #RishabhPant, " Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad tweeted.

"Wishing him a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17! Get well soon champ !! #RishabhPant," tweeted former India woman cricketer Reema Malhotra.

Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.

The wicket-keeper batter Pant has represented India in 33 Test matches scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 with five Test tons to his name with his highest score being 159 not out. Pant has 119 catches and 14 stumpings to his name.

In ODIs, he has 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60 with five half-centuries and one ton with a strike rate of 106.65. With the gloves, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name.

In 66 T20I the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs with three half-centuries to his name at an average of 22.43 with a strike rate of 126.37.