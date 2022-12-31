Rishabh Pant LIKELY to miss IPL 2023 and India vs Australia Test series due to injuries after car accident, says report - Read more here

Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is now receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a serious car accident on Friday morning (December 30) near Roorkee, is expected to miss a significant amount of time from playing cricket. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who last played for India against Bangladesh in the second Test of a two-match series last week in Dhaka, collided with a divider in his car on Friday morning close to Roorkee.

_ Statement from BCCI _



Rishabh Pant's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment. pic.twitter.com/fibrOlSTsv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 30, 2022

The sad mishap left the cricketer with several injuries, but he is now receiving medical care at Dehradun's Max Hospital and is not in danger. Pant has reportedly sustained two wounds to his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, as well as injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe. He has also reportedly sustained abrasion injuries to his back and to his right wrist and right ankle.

According to The Times of India who quoted a doctor who looks after the sports injury department at AIIMS-Rishikesh, it will take three to six months for Rishabh to recover from the ligament injury he suffered during the car crash.

AIIMS-Rishikesh's Dr Qamar Azam, who looks after the sports injury department told TOI, "Pant will take at least three to six months to recover from the ligament injury. And if it’s severe, he may take more time. Further evaluation can be based on his detailed injury report."

It will be hard for Pant to participate in the forthcoming four-match Test series against Australia and the 2023 Indian Premier League if it takes him six months to recover from an injury. The fact that the 25-year-old has routinely performed well in the longest format makes him a crucial member of India's Test team. India, which is second in the World Test Championship, will host four Test matches starting on February 9 against Australia.

In the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy, Pant's absence will compel India to either give KS Bharat his Test debut or bring back Wriddhiman Saha, who left Bengal and currently competes for Tripura in domestic cricket. The Delhi Capitals will need to find a new wicketkeeper-batter for the IPL as well as, more crucially, a capable team captain to guide them in the 2023 season of the lucrative league.