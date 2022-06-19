Rishabh Pant points out HUGE positive from India vs South Africa T20 series

India and South Africa shared the T20I series trophy as the fifth and final match was the series was abandoned due to rain. The series ended with both teams winning two matches each. On the conclusion of the series, Rishabh Pant who was captaining Team India for the first time said that the way his side bounced back after being 2-0 down in the series was a big positive.

"It might get a little bit frustrating, but there are a lot of positives, especially the way the whole team showed character after the series was 0-2 down for us, was a huge positive," said Pant after the match.

Pant reiterated the new mindset of India playing T20I cricket, where the batters would strike the ball hard from the word go and is hell-bent on giving his best all the time as a captain as well as a middle-order batter.

"We are trying to find different ways of winning matches; we are trying to play in a new way. Mistakes will happen, but we are going in the right way. I can only think about giving my 100% as a player and captain. It is for you guys to decide on how I am doing as a player and captain, I can only focus on giving my 100% every time I go on the field and keep improving."

In the series, Pant wasn't able to win the toss even once, which doesn't bother him. But the youngster has now set his eyes on the Edgbaston Test from July 1-5 and putting in better performances with the bat.

"I think this is the first time I've lost this many tosses at the same time, but it's not in my control, so I'm not thinking about it too much. From a team point of view, it's now about winning the last Test match in England, and from a personal point of view I would like to contribute more to make my team win."