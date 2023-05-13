Riyan Parag Reacts To 'Come To RCB' Tweet By Fan Amid Poor Season For Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag, who is struggling for runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), has received a request from his fan to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from next season. With low returns this season as a batter, Parag finds himself out of the playing 11 as his place has been taken by in-form Dhruv Jurel. RR has backed Parag for five back-to-back seasons now but his returns have not been fruitful. It will be interesting to see what path he chooses at the end of the current season of IPL.

Riyan reacts to 'come to RCB' tweet

Reacting to the request by a fan to join RCB, Parag wrote: 'Ahh Memories'. The fan had tweeted out a picture of Parag supporting RCB during an IPL game from past edition. Parag was a RCB fan then and who knows, he still is. In the replies, one can see his fans predicting his next move, which is to RCB. One wonders if that is going to be the case moving forward in IPL for the under-performing all-rounder from Assam.

Check out the tweet and Riyan Parag's reaction below:

Can Parag move from RR to RCB?

If Parag decides that he does not want to play for RCB, he can open up on the same to his franchise, who can take a decision to retain him or not. IPL provides all ten franchises the luxury to trade players. Previously also, we have seen teams trade players. Ajinkya Rahane was traded by RR to Delhi Capitals to bring Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia into the side. The IPL trading window opens usually before an auction.

Parag's low returns in IPL 2023

In 6 matches this season, Parag has scored just 58 runs at a dismal average of 11.60 and strike rate of 107.40. Last year, his numbers were not very great as he finished with 183 runs from 17 games, his average being 16.64. In IPL 2023, Parag had played 11 matches, scoring just 93 runs while in IPL 2023, he scored only 86 from 12 matches. IPL 2019 was a better season wherein Parag scored 160 from 7 matches.

The Assam all-rounde was coming to IPL 2023 on back of a solid domestic season. He had tweeted out hitting four sixes in an IPL this season. But clearly, things have not turned out to be how he had planned.