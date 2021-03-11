Road Safety World Series, England Legends vs South Africa Legends: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings and other details

England Legends are set to lock horns with South Africa Legends in the 11th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Kevin Pietersen-led England Legends are off to a good start with 2 victories in as many games, while South Africa Legends, on the other hand, have 4 points in two games having won one and lost one.

England Legends defeated the Bangladesh Legends in their opening match, restricting them to 113 and chasing the total comfortably with 36 balls still remaining. In their second game,They stunned favourites and hosts India Legends by 6 runs.

Meanwhile, the Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa legends suffered a thrashing against Sri Lanka legends as they managed to score only 89 runs while batting first and lost the match by 9 wickets.

Here are all the details from Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends clash:



When is the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and South Africa Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will be played on March 11.

Where is the Road Safety World Series between England Legends and South Africa Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and South Africa Legends start?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and South Africa Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and South Africa Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.

Full Squads:

England Legends Squad: Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Usman Afzaal, Sajid Mahmood, Jonathan Trott, James Tindall

South Africa Legends Squad: Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Zander de Bruyn, Justin Kemp, Jonty Rhodes(c), Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Nantie Hayward, Monde Zondeki, Roger Telemachus, Lloyd Norris Jones

Notably, the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series, which was held last year, was called off midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and just four matches were played. The remaining matches will now take place in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the only venue for the entire tournament.