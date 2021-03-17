हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Legends

Road Safety World Series, Semis: Yuvraj Singh slams four SIXES in an over against West Indies Legends, watch video

Yuvraj, who holds the record for hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, remained unbeaten on 49 from 20 deliveries and he overall smashed six maximums in the match as India Legends posted a gigantic 218/3 in 20 overs against West Indies Legends.

Road Safety World Series, Semis: Yuvraj Singh slams four SIXES in an over against West Indies Legends, watch video
Yuvraj Singh smashes four sixes in an over against West Indies Legends (Source: Twitter)

India Legends player Yuvraj Singh once again took the fans down the memory lane as he smashed four sixes in an over against West Indies in the first semi-final of Road Safety World Series T20 on Wednesday (March 17).

Yuvraj, who holds the record for hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, remained unbeaten on 49 from 20 deliveries and he overall smashed six maximums in the match as the hosts posted a gigantic 218/3 in 20 overs after they were put to bat first.

The carnage from Yuvraj came in the 19th over, which was bowled by Mahendra Nagamootoo. The southpaw sent first three balls of the over into the stands before missing the fourth delivery. Yuvi then smashed a six on the fifth delivery as well and missed the last ball. The over read – 6, 6, 6, 0, 6, 0.

Notably, Yuvraj was dropped on 3 by Sulieman Benn.

Interestingly, this was the second time in the tournament that Yuvraj was on six-hitting spree, as on March 13, the southpaw smashed four consecutive sixes to Zander De Bruyn in the clash against South Africa Legends.

Talking about the match, Virender Sehwag scored quickfire 35, while India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar smashed 65 to help their side set a 219-run target for Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends in the knock-out match.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India LegendsWest Indies LegendsYuvraj SinghRoad Safety World Series
Next
Story

All England Open: Indian shuttlers cleared to take part in tournament after COVID negative results

Must Watch

PT4M23S

West Bengal Election 2021: Will Didi win Bengal election by using Delhi model?