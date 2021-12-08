हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma becomes Team India's ODI captain: Here's how Twitter reacted on Hitman replacing Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma was named the new ODI captain of the Indian cricket team on December 8, BCCI confirmed. His first assignment will be the three-match away series against South Africa in January.

Rohit Sharma becomes Team India&#039;s ODI captain: Here&#039;s how Twitter reacted on Hitman replacing Virat Kohli
(Source: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma was named the new ODI captain of the Indian cricket team on December 8, BCCI confirmed. His first assignment will be the three-match away series against South Africa in January.

He has also been named as the new vice-captain of the Test side, replacing Ajinkya Rahane.

BCCI also announced the Test squad for the series with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant and Rohit returning to the Test fold. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rohit SharmaRohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohliodi captain rohit sharmanew odi captain rohit sharmarohit sharma Test vice captainVirat Kohli odi captainIndia tour of South Africaindia squad for south africaIndia Test squad for south africa
Next
Story

Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as ODI skipper, BCCI announces India squad for South Africa tour

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, passes away