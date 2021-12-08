Rohit Sharma becomes Team India's ODI captain: Here's how Twitter reacted on Hitman replacing Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma was named the new ODI captain of the Indian cricket team on December 8, BCCI confirmed. His first assignment will be the three-match away series against South Africa in January.

He has also been named as the new vice-captain of the Test side, replacing Ajinkya Rahane.

BCCI also announced the Test squad for the series with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant and Rohit returning to the Test fold.

Congratulations to @ImRo45 for becoming captain of ODI and T20 team of india. His experience will definitely boost our prospects. Contribution of @imVkohli can never be forgotten. He took india to pinnacle.@BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) December 8, 2021

The next ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled for Oct-Nov 2023. Interestingly, the selectors seem sure that their choice of captain for the 50-over format will not only be around till then at 36-1/2 years and also build a team that can go the distance in a home World Cup. — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) December 8, 2021

So Called Temporary Captain To Permanent White Ball Captain __

Not fit and No permanent place in Test Team To Vice Captain of Indian Test Team __ Redemption of Hitman @ImRo45 _ Congratulations My Role Model #Rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/9pqXbb3Rwx — Rohit Gopi (@itsgopi45) December 8, 2021

_____'_ ______ 4__5__ is all set to lead the Men in Blue in white ball cricket. ___#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/btbqDEas0W — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 8, 2021

Rohit Sharma as India captain...

in ODIs: Since 10 Dec 2017 - 10 ODIs, 8 wins, 2 losses (%win 80.00) - is #3 in this format.

in T20Is: Since 20 Dec 2017 - 22 T20Is, 18 wins, 4 losses (%win 81.82) - has the best record in this format. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 8, 2021