Rohit Sharma Drives His Luxury Lamborghini Urus After Series Win ind vs ban test Watch Viral Video

On Tuesday, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma reached his hometown Mumbai after clinching a 2-0 Test series whitewash against Bangladesh. The Indian team in the rain-affected Test, displayed terrific confidence and ended up winning the game by seven wickets.

Rohit was seen celebrating the series win by taking his Rs 3.15 crore Lamborghini Urus for a ride after coming to Mumbai. The video of the same has been doing rounds on social media where Rohit was seen riding his stylish car. Earlier, this year Rohit was fined for speeding on the Mumbai-Pune expressway while riding the same Lamborghini Urus. The Indian skipper exceeded the permitted speed limit of 105 kmph on two occasions.

Post the Kanpur Test, Rohit said, “Once we lost two and a half days, when we came on day 4 we wanted to get them out as quickly as possible and see what we could do with the bat. When they got bowled out for 230, it wasn’t about the runs we got but the overs we got at them. The pitch didn’t have much. To make a game out of it on that pitch was a superb effort.”

“It was a risk we were willing to take because when you’re trying to bat like that, you can be bundled out for a low score. But we were ready for it even if we got bowled out for 100-150,” he added.

The Indian team will be facing Bangladesh in the T20 series, starting on October 6. The Bangla Tigers will be looking for revenge by doing well in the shortest format of the game.