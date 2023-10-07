Shubman Gill To Play Against Australia? Team India Captain Rohit Sharma Says THIS

Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, expressed his commitment to giving Shubman Gill every opportunity to recover from illness before their 2023 Men's ODI World Cup opener against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Gill's absence from practice sessions in Chennai raised concerns, but Rohit remains hopeful. Shubman Gill, India's star opener, leads this year's ODI run-scoring chart with an impressive 1230 runs in 20 matches at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. His potential absence could be a significant blow to the team's World Cup campaign.

“Everybody is fit, but Gill is not a hundred percent. He’s sick, but there is no injury concern. He’s not feeling well, we are monitoring him on a daily basis. We are going to give him every chance to recover and see how he feels as he’s not ruled out,” said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.

“I feel for him, and in terms of being a human first, I want him to get well. Not thinking as the captain that I want Gill to play; I want him to get well as no one likes being sick. But I want him to get well. He’s a young guy, got a fit body and he will recover quick,” added Rohit.

In the event of Gill's unavailability, India has options like Ishan Kishan, who showed his mettle with three consecutive half-centuries against the West Indies in July. KL Rahul, a middle-order stalwart, is another contender. Coach Rahul Dravid mentioned that the medical team would make a last-minute decision on Gill's participation.

“The mood is pretty good as it is before the start of every big tournament. We have come into this tournament prepared really well. So, quite confident about us skill-wise and are looking forward to the game,” concluded Rohit.

India, the sole host of the 13th Men's ODI World Cup, aspires to win their third title, having triumphed in 1983 and 2011. This edition marks their exclusive hosting after previous co-hosting duties in 1987, 1996, and 2011.