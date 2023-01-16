Rohit Sharma need to score big hundreds now: Gautam Gambhir wants India captain to end century drought, recalls Virat Kohli's struggle

Although India defeated Sri Lanka by a record margin of 317 runs in the third one-day international in Thiruvananthapuram to win the series 3-0, Rohit Sharma's continued inability to turn strong starts into significant centuries was once again brought to light. At the Greenfield International Stadium, on a slow but calm surface, Kohli got his batting going fast and held it together for the most part. He finished the game unbeaten at 166 not out off 110 balls, his ninth hundred against Sri Lanka.

In his third century in his past four ODI innings, Kohli pounded a feeble bowling attack with 13 fours and eight sixes. Together, he and Shubman Gill added 131 runs to the total. Shubman Gill's 116 off 97 balls, which included 14 fours and two sixes, helped India to a massive 390/5.

Although Rohit and Gill had a wonderful opening partnership of 95 runs, Rohit was unable to go above 42 off 49 balls despite playing strokes that appeared to be of the highest quality. Additionally, it meant that Rohit had not recorded a century in his previous 50 international at-bats. His most recent century came against England in the second innings of the fourth Test at the Oval, when he struck 127.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels people need to be hard on Rohit not scoring centuries in the same space where Virat Kohli was, during his lean patch which happened a couple of months ago. "I think we should talk to him in the same space like we used to when Virat didn't get a 100 in last three and a half years. So we should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma because 50 innings in international cricket is quite a lot," he was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

In the three ODIs against Sri Lanka, Rohit made scores of 83, 17 and 42. His last ODI century was when he slammed 119 against Australia at Bengaluru in January 2020. Gambhir added that Rohit has to get his century-making ability back, something which Kohli has rediscovered.

"It's not you didn't get a 100 in one or two series, and that is one thing that is missing in Rohit's game from the last World Cup. He used to get those big 100s, this time he's looking in good form, he's hitting the ball well but he has to convert."

"One thing that has stood out for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Virat has got it back, Rohit Sharma need to get it back at least before the World Cup because these two guys will be extremely important if India has to go all the way and win the World Cup," he added.

The next assignment for India in their home season is three ODIs against New Zealand, starting from Wednesday in Hyderabad.