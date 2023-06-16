Rohit Sharma Set To Be Rested From West Indies Series? THIS Star Set To Captain Team India Again

There are reports suggesting that Rohit Sharma might be rested for a portion of the upcoming West Indies tour, which begins on July 12. The tour includes two Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is, with the Test series being part of the new World Test Championship Cycle (2023-25). Rohit Sharma, who captained India in the WTC final against Australia, faced criticism following the team's heavy 209-run defeat. Coach Rahul Dravid also came under scrutiny for misjudging the conditions on the first day of the Test by not including the top-ranked bowler, R Ashwin, in the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma's own batting form was not at its best during the Test, as he scored 15 and 43. Additionally, he had a forgettable IPL season, averaging 20.75 in 16 games and scoring 332 runs. Although his team, Mumbai Indians, made it to the playoffs, they lost to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

According to an unnamed source quoted in the Times Of India, the selectors are considering giving Rohit Sharma some rest during the West Indies tour. The source mentioned that Rohit seemed fatigued during the IPL and the World Test Championship final in England. It is likely that he will miss either the Test matches or the eight-match white-ball series (three ODIs and five T20Is) that follow. The selectors will discuss the matter with Rohit before making a decision.

With the new World Test Championship cycle starting for India next month, there are growing calls for significant changes to the red-ball setup, including concerns about some senior players. Virat Kohli, who has not been in the best form in Tests, is also likely to be rested or opt out of the series. Similarly, Cheteshwar Pujara's lackluster performance is a cause for concern. If Rohit Sharma doesn't feature in the two Test matches, Ajinkya Rahane could potentially take over the captaincy temporarily. Rahane previously served as the stand-in captain when Kohli returned to India after the first Test of the historic series in Australia during the 2021-22 season, which India won remarkably after a humiliating loss in the opening Test.

During the 2023 WTC final, Rahane was India's top scorer with innings of 89 and 46. Speculation also suggests that India's frontline seamers, Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj, might be rested for the red-ball series in the Caribbean.