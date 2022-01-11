हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor signs off with a wicket off final ball in Test cricket, New Zealand seal innings win over Bangladesh

The victory margin could have been bigger but for Liton Das’ counter-attacking 102 for Bangladesh, who had shocked the world Test champions in the opening match in Mount Maunganui. 

Ross Taylor signs off with a wicket off final ball in Test cricket, New Zealand seal innings win over Bangladesh
Ross Taylor seen with his family after his final Test of his career. (Source: Twitter)

Ross Taylor claimed the last Bangladesh wicket in his final act in Test cricket to seal New Zealand’s series-levelling victory by an innings and 117 runs in the second and final match on Tuesday (January 11). New Zealand’s decision to enforce the follow-on denied Taylor, who made 28 in their first innings total of 521/6 declared, the chance to bat again.

Bangladesh managed 126 in the first innings and were 278-9 in third day’s final session when New Zealand skipper Tom Latham tossed the ball to Taylor. The part-time spinner sent down two dot balls before inducing a skyer from Ebadot Hossain and Latham took a tumbling catch at midwicket to ensure a winning farewell for the former New Zealand captain.

The victory margin could have been bigger but for Liton Das’ counter-attacking 102 for Bangladesh, who had shocked the world test champions in the opening match in Mount Maunganui. “It’s a great way to finish,” said Taylor, New Zealand’s most prolific test batsman with 7,683 runs, which include 19 hundreds, from 112 matches with an average of 44.66.

“I wanted to finish with a win and the guys definitely gave it to me. It was an emotional game for me and my family ... it was good to get the win,” added the 37-year-old, who will play his last limited overs internationals against Australia and the Netherlands during the home summer.

Watch Ross Taylor picking up final Bangladesh wicket here...

Smarting from their shock eight-wicket loss in the opening Test, New Zealand enforced the follow-on before their seamers ensured victory. “The bowlers did a bloody good job on a tiring wicket,” Latham said.

“Ross Taylor rocked up and took the last wicket. He has been there for 17 years ... been such an important member of the group.”

Latham, whose 252 earned him the man-of-the-match award, took a stunning catch at second slip to dismiss Mohammad Naim as Bangladesh started to unravel. Neil Wagner subjected the tourists’ batsmen to a bouncer barrage and was rewarded with figures of 3/77, while Kyle Jamieson claimed 4-82.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (37) and Nurul Hasan (36) could not convert their starts into big knocks but Liton scored freely to bring up his second test hundred in 106 balls. “I’m really happy with the first test, but second test was disappointing,” Mominul said.

Devon Conway was adjudged man-of-the-series for smashing two hundreds in three innings.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 1st innings 521/6 decl bt Bangladesh 126 & 278 (Liton Das 102, Mominul Haque 37, Nurul Hasan 36; Kyle Jamieson 4/82, Neil Wagner 3/77) by innings and 117 runs

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ross TaylorNew Zealand vs BangladeshNew Zealand vs Bangladesh 2022New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd TestLiton Das
Next
Story

REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at GMHBA Stadium in South Geelong, 1:45 PM IST January 11

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Crorepati Kabootar: There is property worth crores of rupees in the name of pigeon