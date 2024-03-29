Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium revived a historic rivalry dating back to the inaugural IPL season in 2008. This encounter featured intense moments reminiscent of past iconic clashes, with emotions running high due to Gautam Gambhir's return to KKR as a mentor. Both teams entered the match buoyed by recent victories, aiming to sustain their momentum in the IPL.

Strategic decisions, such as RCB's inclusion of Mahipal Lomror and KKR's use of Sunil Narine as an opener, added intrigue to the contest. Player matchups, like Narine's dominance over RCB's top order and Andre Russell's impact in the death overs, influenced the outcome significantly. Despite the Chinnaswamy Stadium's reputation for high-scoring pitches, the fresh surface presented challenges for batsmen, with a hint of green favouring bowlers. Memorable moments, emerging talents, and post-match analysis enriched the viewing experience, emphasizing the global appeal and excitement surrounding IPL cricket. As anticipation builds for future matchups, fans eagerly await the continuation of this storied rivalry between RCB and KKR.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Dream11

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli (VC), Faf du Plessis, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell (C), Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Playing XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal [Impact Substitute: Mahipal Lomror]

KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma/Chetan Sakariya [Impact Substitute: Ramandeep Singh]

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Anukul Roy, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley