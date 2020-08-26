Russell, Bonner guide Jamaica Tallawahs to five-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in Caribbean Premier League 2020

In a low-scoring match, Jamaica Tallawahs defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by five wickets in their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 clash at Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, on Tuesday (August 25).

For Tallawahs, Fidel Edwards bowled superbly at the top and the death and spinners Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane joined hands to claim four wickets together. The chase was not easy for Tallawahs but cameos by Russell and Bonners made sure that Tallawahs go home with a victory in thier bag.

Earlier, Tallawahs captain Rovman Powell won the toss and decided to bowl first. Edwards cleaned bowl Brandon King first ball of the match to start the match on a high for Tallawahs.

"Bramble was unable to settle, playing out eight straight dot balls including a Mujeeb maiden before pulling Edwards straight to the captain on the fence. Only Ross Taylor clubbing Andre Russell for a Hero Maximum then pulling him for four got the Amazon Warriors as far as 30/3 off the Powerplay. Taylor hammered Powell for four, but Carlos Brathwaite conceded just 10 off his two overs, and Lamichhane started beautifully. At halfway the Warriors had crawled to 53/3, and it was only to get worse against the Tallawahs’ high-class spinners," CPL said in a press release.

"Mujeeb turned a carrom ball to bowl Nicholas Pooran, whose only boundary in his 17 ball innings was an edge past the keeper, and Lamichhane’s googly deceived Sherfane Rutherford into giving up an easy catch to Asif Ali at cover. Russell chipped in with an inswinger to trap Taylor LBW, and Mujeeb got captain Chris Green with a beauty that Green edged to his opposite number at slip. Mujeeb was unplayable, as evidenced not just by his 3/11 but by 18 of his 24 deliveries being dot balls. The Amazon Warriors became frantic, and only a full-length dive saved Keemo Paul from being run out. Lamichhane’s last over was just as good as his first three, and even his outstanding figures of 1/12 might have been a little harsh on him," added the press release.

In response, Tallawahs started well with Phillips smacking the first ball of the innings for four. Walton however was bowled by Tahir who continued to trouble Tallawahs batsmen in his second over too.

"Blackwood drove Ashmead Nedd for four and Phillips swept Green over square leg for a Hero Maximum to keep things moving against the spinners. But while Phillips took Naveen for a straight six and a four through point, the Afghan fast bowler got his own back when the New Zealander sliced to Paul at point. The Tallawahs reached 40/2 off the Powerplay, and the required run rate was now under 5 RPO," said the CPL press release.

"Asif, trying to fulfil his role as a power-hitter, was brilliantly caught off Paul by a diving Green coming in from long-off. Green then took a fine catch off Nedd too, this time above his head inches from the rope, to send back Powell just as Powell had caught him earlier. Nkrumah Bonner came in above Brathwaite and Russell, and the Tallawahs plodded to 58/4 after 10 overs" it added.

In the end, Russell and Bonner scored quickfire 23* and 30* to help Tallawahs win the match comfortably.

Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 113/5 (Bonner 30*, Phillips 26, Russell 23*, Blackwood 23; Naveen 2/35, Paul 1/16, Nedd 1/17, Tahir 1/23) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 108/9 (Taylor 25, Naveen 20*, Pooran 15; Mujeeb 3/11, Edwards 3/30, Lamichhane 1/12, Russell 1/17) by 5 wickets