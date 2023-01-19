topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
SA20

SA20: Joburg Super Kings’ Phangiso reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Left-arm spinner may continue to play while matter is reviewed

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SA20: Joburg Super Kings’ Phangiso reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Joburg Super Kings' left-arm spinner, Aaron Phangiso, has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action. Betway SA20 received an official ‘Suspected Illegal Bowling Action’ report from the Match Officials’ Team that officiated in the match played between the Joburg Super Kings and the Pretoria Capitals on 17 January at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

As per the Betway SA20 ‘Suspected Illegal Bowling Action’ policy, the matter will be handed over to the independent Bowling Action Panel for adjudication. The Panel consists of Match Referee representative Mr Gerrie Pienaar, ex-Proteas fast bowler Mr Vernon Philander and Cricket South Africa (CSA) High Performance Manager Mr Vincent Barnes. The Panel has 7 days to review the video footage from the match in question and reach a conclusion.

During this period of review, Mr Phangiso may continue to play and bowl for the Joburg Super Kings. Betway SA20 will update stakeholders once the matter is finalised and will not comment further while the independent assessment is ongoing.

Live Tv

SA20SA20 2023Joburg Super KingsAaron PhangisoSouth Africa Cricket League

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?