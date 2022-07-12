NewsCricket
SACHIN TENDULKAR

Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali enjoy dinner in London with Dire Straits singer Mark Knopfler, see pics

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of his meeting with Mark Knopfler during a dinner in London. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has always been a fan of British band Dire Straits and their lead guitarist and singer Mark Knopfler. On his latest trip to the United Kingdom, Tendulkar didn’t miss the opportunity to catch up with the British legend as he enjoyed dinner in London with Knopfler with wife Anjali also present.

The Indian legend took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of his meeting with Knopfler. “In this wonderful ‘Walk of life’, not every day do you meet a ‘Brother in arms’ who’s also the ‘Sultan of Swing’. With great food & lovely conversation, this evening was truly a ‘Ticket to Heaven’. But hey Mark, ‘When it comes to you’, no trip is ever ‘So Far Away’!," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

The two legends share great camaraderie as they exchanged the bat and guitar way back in 2005 when Knopfler visited Mumbai.

Tendulkar had met Knopfler back in 2019 as well when they had breakfast. “It was, as always, such a joy to meet @MarkKnopfler for breakfast and chat about music, sports and life! A great musician, human being and truly the Sultan of Swing," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Tendulkar recently spent time with his former opening partner and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on his 50th birthday in the UK. He lavished praise on Novak Djokovic after the 21-time Grand-Slam champion claimed his seventh Wimbledon crown on Sunday. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic went past Roger Federer`s tally of 20 grand slam titles, clinching his 21st grand slam title after defeating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday.

He reached his fourth consecutive title after defeating his Aussie counterpart by a margin of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3). “4th straight Wimbledon’s in a row is no mean feat. @DjokerNole’s composure, focus and consistency has been the hallmark of his game over the years. Lovely to see Novak appreciating @NickKyrgios & the staff at #Wimbledon after this win,” tweeted Sachin.

(with ANI inputs)

