Sachin Tendulkar says proud of Virat Kohli, shares thoughtful tweet

Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said that he was proud of Virat Kohli's decision to talk about his battle against depression and the batting legend also left a thoughtful message for his supporters.

"@imVkohli, proud of your success & decision to share such personal experiences. These days youngsters are constantly judged on social media. Thousands speak about them but not to them. We need to be able to listen to them and help them flourish," Tendulkar tweeted on Saturday.

.@imVkohli, proud of your success & decision to share such personal experiences. These days youngsters are constantly judged on social media. Thousands speak about them but not to them. We need to be able to listen to them and help them flourish. https://t.co/xsBThtzOTx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 20, 2021

Kohli during an interaction with former England first-class cricketer Mark Nicholas on his podcast -- Not Just Cricket revealed that he battled depression during a harrowing tour of England in 2014 where he felt like the ‘loneliest guy in the world’ after a string of failures with the bat.

Kohli had a disastrous tour of England in 2014, registering scores of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0,7, 6 and 20 in five Tests, averaging 13.50 in his 10 innings. He roared back to form in the tour of Australia after that, accumulating 692 runs in the Test series.

I feel I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he’s begun. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Tendulkar's tweet also comes at a time when his son Arjun has been facing flak on social media over his selection in the Mumbai Indians squad. The 21-year-old on Thursday was roped in by the IPL franchise for his base price of Rs 20 lakh, and many feel that Arjun got an undue advantage only because he was the son of the cricket icon.