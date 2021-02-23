Sachin Tendulkar set to conduct FREE cricket sessions

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is all set to conduct a series of live interactive classes that will be available on online platform Unacademy and it will be free of cost. The learning platform announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Tendulkar.

As part of the deal, learners on the platform will be coached and mentored by the legend through a series of live interactive classes, which everyone can access free of cost on the platform.

“I will be doing online free sessions and anyone can join. The whole idea is about sharing my experiences. I have physically interacted with a lot of children but the digital interaction will be for the first time. The idea was not to restrict that to a few hundred and this will go to millions. That is our goal and everyone should have that access and be able to ask questions to me,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Last week, Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakhs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Player Auction. Arjun had expressed excitement after being picked by the franchise and had said that he has always been a ‘die-hard’ fan of Mumbai Indians.

“Since childhood, I have always been a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians. I would like to thank coaches, owners, and support staff for showing faith in me. I am excited to join the MI paltan,”

Arjun had said, in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their Twitter handle.

Arjun Tendulkar drew a lot of flak on social media after it was alleged that the Mumbai all-rounder was picked by MI because he was the son of former MI skipper Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar tried to emphasise that only a player’s performance matters once you enter the dressing room.

“Every time we enter the dressing room, it really didn’t matter where you came from, which part of the country and where you belong. It was a level field for everyone. Sport doesn’t recognise anything other than your performance on field,” Tendulkar said.

“You are out there as an individual who wants to contribute towards the team,” the former India captain added.

(with agency inputs)